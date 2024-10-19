Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,230 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

