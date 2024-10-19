Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,946 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

