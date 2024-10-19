Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
