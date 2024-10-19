Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMI opened at $207.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

