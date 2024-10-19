Creative Planning Has $284,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in ChargePoint by 62.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 487,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 752.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at $515,586.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,586.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,060.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

