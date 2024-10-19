The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $630,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.24%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

