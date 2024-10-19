Truist Financial Corp Has $341,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.