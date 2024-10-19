Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 108.29%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

