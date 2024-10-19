Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

