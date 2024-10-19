Truist Financial Corp Has $325,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,718 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,400,000 after acquiring an additional 720,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after acquiring an additional 490,770 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10,296.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 187,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

