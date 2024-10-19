Truist Financial Corp Takes $296,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $42,289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,780. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.