NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 927.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,287 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 12.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,098,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

