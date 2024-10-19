Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 869.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

