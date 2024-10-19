Truist Financial Corp Has $335,000 Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.