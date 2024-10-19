Rockport Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2,240.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.3% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.