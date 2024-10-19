8,565 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.