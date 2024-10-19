Q2 Earnings Estimate for HP Issued By Zacks Research

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE HP opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

