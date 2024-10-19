Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $19,306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,502,770.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total transaction of $19,047,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.

Carvana Stock Down 0.3 %

CVNA stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

