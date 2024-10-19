Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 314,553 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

