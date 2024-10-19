Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th.
View Our Latest Report on Oportun Financial
Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Price Performance
OPRT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oportun Financial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.