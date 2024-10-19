Cibc World Mkts Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to “Strong-Buy”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

GIB opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. CGI has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Analysts predict that CGI will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

