Barclays Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $8.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

