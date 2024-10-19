FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas stock opened at $214.02 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

