Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Sells 3,829,360 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $10,147,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,302,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,000,814.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.75.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RANI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
