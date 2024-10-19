Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Sells 3,829,360 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $10,147,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,302,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,000,814.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RANI Free Report ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RANI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

