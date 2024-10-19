What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Meritage Homes Q2 Earnings?

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.26 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $21.09 per share.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.48. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 734.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 272,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.