BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) versus Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Critical Survey

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Calidi Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52% Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -219.07%

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioAtla and Calidi Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,255.01%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Calidi Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 373.38 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.78 Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 1,252.73 -$29.22 million N/A N/A

Calidi Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioAtla.

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats BioAtla on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

