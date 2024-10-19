Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,517,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,988.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,866 shares of company stock worth $6,814,424. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $50.43 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

