Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$1,009,676.80 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Todd Barlow acquired 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$32.32 ($21.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,009,676.80 ($677,635.44).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited alerts:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

Featured Articles

