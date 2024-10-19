Insider Selling: Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Insider Sells $1,162,938.06 in Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,141.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $205.19. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

