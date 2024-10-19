UBS Group Begins Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $126.38 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

