Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,451,550.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $482,775.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $275.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

