CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

