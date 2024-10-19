Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 151.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $38,663,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

