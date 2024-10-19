Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
nCino Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
