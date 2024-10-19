Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,720,244.10 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braze Price Performance
NASDAQ BRZE opened at $30.25 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.
Get Our Latest Report on Braze
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.