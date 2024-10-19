Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,720,244.10 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $30.25 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.