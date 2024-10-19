Jonathan Young Sells 40,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,522.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43,378.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.