The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $35.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of CDNA opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 97.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CareDx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 106,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

