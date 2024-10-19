Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $1,796,276.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,592,523.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $39.54 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RBRK. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

