DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.80. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
DynaResource Stock Up 6.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
DynaResource Company Profile
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
