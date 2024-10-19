Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.63. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 75,354 shares.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

