The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 18,985 shares changing hands.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Insider Activity at The Mexico Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

In other news, Director Claudia Janez bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,824.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.