ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $11.25. ROHM shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 35,421 shares traded.

ROHM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

