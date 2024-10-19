Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and traded as high as $18.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 34,270 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ( NYSE:ETX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

