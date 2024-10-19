10,263 Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,286,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.