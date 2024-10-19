SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,688.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

