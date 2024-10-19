10,514 Shares in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LBPH stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LBPH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

