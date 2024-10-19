SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 162,073 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 765,877 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 343.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $43,395,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $49.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

