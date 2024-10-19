SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 80,600 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 23.0% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 753,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 285,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 197.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 174.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The stock has a market cap of $309.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

