SG Americas Securities LLC Has $383,000 Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Business First Bancshares worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,483. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $141,468.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,483. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,906 shares of company stock worth $377,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BFST opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

