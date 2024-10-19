7,779 Shares in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,280 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $23,251,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $821,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.