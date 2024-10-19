SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,256 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,571.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $686.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.