SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 293.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

